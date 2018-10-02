SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Park Shin Hye to Star in a New Thriller Film Alongside Jeon Jong Seo
Korean actress Park Shin Hye and rookie actress Jeon Jong Seo have been cast as leads for a new thriller movie.

On October 2, it was reported that Park Shin Hye and Jeon Jong Seo will be starring in a new thriller movie 'Call' together.Park Shin Hye and Jeon Jong SeoNo specific details regarding the story of 'Call' has been out yet, but it has been said that it will be about two women living in a different time period somehow connecting through a phone call.

Park Shin Hye will be playing the role of 'Seo Yeon' living in the present time, who receives a call from the past one day that changes everything in her life.

A woman living in the past 'Young Sook' will be played by Jeon Jong Seo, and her character believes the call to the future is the only hope that will save her life.Park Shin Hye and Jeon Jong SeoAs Park Shin Hye has consistently shown her potentials in acting various roles in the past, and Jeon Jong Seo has demonstrated her exceptional acting skills in her debut film 'BURNING' (2018), the movie is already attracting the attention of movie lovers.

The production for 'Call' is scheduled to begin in November, and the movie will be hitting theaters next year.

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS funE, SALT Entertainment, MY COMPANY)

(SBS Star) 
