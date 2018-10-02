SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] DJ Afrojack Expresses His Wish to Collaborate with This BTS Member
World-famous DJ Afrojack named K-pop boy group BTS member SUGA as the artist that he wish to do a collaboration.

On October 2, Afrojack sat down for an interview with Billboard Korea.

During the interview, Afrojack shared his thoughts on his music, his recent stage in Korea, and K-pop.

The DJ broached to talk, "I believe Korean entertainment agencies such as YG or SM are setting a good example on the direction they should be heading towards in the music industry. I heard that they are focusing more on the artists rather than the label."
Afrojack, BTSWhen he was asked which artist that he wants to collaborate in the near future, Afrojack picked BTS, SUGA in particular.
Afrojack, BTSHe said, "One day, I'd like to work with BTS. I know that they previously worked with Steve Aoki as well. Especially, I really want to do a collaboration with BTS member SUGA one day."
AfrojackAfrojack recently visited Korea for his performance at 'Ultra Korea 2018' in June, and in September for the opening party of 'CLUB CHROMA' in Incheon.

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, 'afrojack' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
