[SBS Star] NCT 127 to Attend the AMAs Red Carpet as a Promising Candidate of Next K-pop Icon!

NCT 127, the sub-unit of K-pop boy group NCT, is scheduled to walk down the red carpet of 'American Music Awards (AMAs)'.According to NCT 127's management agency SM Entertainment, NCT 127 has been invited to the AMAs red carpet event which will be held at Microsoft Theater, California on October 9 (local time).AMAs has been considered as one of the three renowned music awards in the United States, alongside 'Billboards Music Awards' and 'Grammy Awards' ever since it was created in 1973.The fact that NCT 127 will be attending the AMAs red carpet is garnering a tremendous attention since A-list artists such as Mariah Carey, Post Malone and Dua Lipa are expected to perform at this year's awards ceremony.Also, NCT 127 was selected as Apple Music's 'Up Next' artist on October 1 (local time) for the first time for Asian artists, and was recommended on Apple Music and iTunes around the world.'Up Next' is a program in Apple Music app that introduces the rising artists to watch every month, and it will feature NCT 127's introductory documentary, 'Beats 1' radio interview, and many more contents one by one.Moreover, as part of 'Up Next' collaboration with American television network ABC, the fans will also be able to see NCT 127 on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' on October 8.Meanwhile, NCT 127 will make its long-awaited comeback with its first full album 'NCT #127 Regular-Irregular' on October 12 (KST).(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'NCTsmtown_127' Twitter, 'JimmyKimmelLive' Facebook)(SBS Star)