SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] NCT 127 to Attend the AMAs Red Carpet as a Promising Candidate of Next K-pop Icon!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] NCT 127 to Attend the AMAs Red Carpet as a Promising Candidate of Next K-pop Icon!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.10.02 17:11 수정 2018.10.02 17:16 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] NCT 127 to Attend the AMAs Red Carpet as a Promising Candidate of Next K-pop Icon!
NCT 127, the sub-unit of K-pop boy group NCT, is scheduled to walk down the red carpet of 'American Music Awards (AMAs)'.

According to NCT 127's management agency SM Entertainment, NCT 127 has been invited to the AMAs red carpet event which will be held at Microsoft Theater, California on October 9 (local time).
NCT 127AMAs has been considered as one of the three renowned music awards in the United States, alongside 'Billboards Music Awards' and 'Grammy Awards' ever since it was created in 1973.

The fact that NCT 127 will be attending the AMAs red carpet is garnering a tremendous attention since A-list artists such as Mariah Carey, Post Malone and Dua Lipa are expected to perform at this year's awards ceremony.
 
Also, NCT 127 was selected as Apple Music's 'Up Next' artist on October 1 (local time) for the first time for Asian artists, and was recommended on Apple Music and iTunes around the world.

'Up Next' is a program in Apple Music app that introduces the rising artists to watch every month, and it will feature NCT 127's introductory documentary, 'Beats 1' radio interview, and many more contents one by one.
Jimmy KimmelMoreover, as part of 'Up Next' collaboration with American television network ABC, the fans will also be able to see NCT 127 on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' on October 8.
NCT 127Meanwhile, NCT 127 will make its long-awaited comeback with its first full album 'NCT #127 Regular-Irregular' on October 12 (KST).

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'NCTsmtown_127' Twitter, 'JimmyKimmelLive' Facebook)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호