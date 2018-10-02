[SBS Star] EXO D.O. Supports SUHO by Going to See His Musical

K-pop boy group EXO's member D.O. went to see the musical starring the group's leader SUHO.On September 30, SUHO took the group's social media account to share a photo of himself taken with D.O.In the photo, SUHO is dressed as the role of 'Gwynplaine' in his musical 'The Man Who Laughs' and has his arm around D.O.'s shoulders.While it is hard to see SUHO's smile as his lips are covered with his fingers, D.O. truly looks happy to be there for his hyung.Along with the photo, SUHO wrote, "Love EXO! The day when our dearest D.O. has given me support by coming to see my musical."Previously, other EXO members including XIUMIN, CHEN, SEHUN, and KAI, also have gone to see 'The Man Who Laughs' to show support to SUHO.On October 1, EXO released a teaser image for its long-awaited comeback with the caption, "EXO Coming Soon."As this upcoming comeback will mark EXO's return to the music scene as a group in approximately nine months, all fans were completely thrilled when they saw the image.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'weareoneEXO' Twitter)(SBS Star)