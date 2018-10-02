[SBS Star] Photos of BTS JIN's University Life Go Viral!

K-pop boy group BTS member JIN's life as a student went viral online.Recently, photos of JIN spotted at his university have been circulating in multiple online communities.Although it has been over a year since JIN graduated from college, many people expressed how surprising it is to see him casually enjoying his student life.In the released photos, JIN is sitting in a classroom with his classmates, discussing things with the professor, wandering around the campus―just like other students.Fans commented, "The superstar's student duty! I respect his diligence.", "He must've been really tired, like come on, BTS' jam-packed schedule and college life at the same time?", "Wish I had a classmate like Seokjin (JIN's real name).", and more.Back in February 2017, JIN graduated from Konkuk University with a bachelor's degree in Film and Animation.(Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)