[SBS Star] Photos of BTS JIN's University Life Go Viral!
[SBS Star] Photos of BTS JIN's University Life Go Viral!

작성 2018.10.02 14:56
K-pop boy group BTS member JIN's life as a student went viral online.

Recently, photos of JIN spotted at his university have been circulating in multiple online communities.
BTS JINAlthough it has been over a year since JIN graduated from college, many people expressed how surprising it is to see him casually enjoying his student life.
BTS JINBTS JINIn the released photos, JIN is sitting in a classroom with his classmates, discussing things with the professor, wandering around the campus―just like other students.
BTS JINFans commented, "The superstar's student duty! I respect his diligence.", "He must've been really tired, like come on, BTS' jam-packed schedule and college life at the same time?", "Wish I had a classmate like Seokjin (JIN's real name).", and more.
BTS JINBack in February 2017, JIN graduated from Konkuk University with a bachelor's degree in Film and Animation.

(Credit= Online Community)

(SBS Star)   
