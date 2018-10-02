SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: LONGGUO's Boyish yet Manly Voice Mesmerizes the Entire Audience!
The stage of K-pop artist LONGGUO was everything K-pop fans have dreamed of.

On September 30 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', LONGGUO beautifully redefined the meaning of breakup songs with 'Friday n Night'.
LongguoLONGGUO's title track 'Friday n Night' of his first solo mini album of the same name is a pop ballad song that well describes an emptiness that breakup accompanies.
LongguoAt a glance, it might seem like LONGGUO's biggest charm would be his looks but what is even more irresistible is his sweet voice that makes everyone falls in love with him instantly.
LongguoWhilst ruminating the lyrics of 'Friday n Night', one can find him or herself easily be immersed in its lyrics since every word in the song is so relatable that reminds them of their own breakup story.
LongguoThe combination of LONGGUO's captivating voice and soft melody is almost therapeutic that it makes the listeners hum the song after listening to it just a few times.

Mend your broken heart with this track this fall!
 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star)  
