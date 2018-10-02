[SBS Star] BTS Hits the UK with BBC's 'The Graham Norton Show'!

K-pop boy group BTS is about to take over the United Kingdom.According to reports on October 2, BTS is scheduled to perform on BBC's renowned talk show 'The Graham Norton Show' on October 12 (local time).'The Graham Norton Show' is one of the top TV shows in the UK which hosted world-famous celebrities including Emma Stone, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jennifer Lawrence during their visit to the country.In the upcoming episode of the show, not only BTS but also other A-list stars will take part in as guests―American actress Whoopi Goldberg, Rosamund Pike, American singer Harry Connick Jr., and Irish actor Jamie Dornan.BTS kicked off its world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF' in North American cities last month, and will wrap up the tour in the first week of October.The group is scheduled to continue its tour in Europe starting with the concert in the UK on October 9 and 10.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, 'thegrahamnortonshow' Facebook)(SBS Star)