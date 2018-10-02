SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Tiffany Young Updates Her Life as an Acting School Student
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Tiffany Young Updates Her Life as an Acting School Student

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.10.02 12:55 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Tiffany Young Updates Her Life as an Acting School Student
Tiffany Young from K-pop girl group Girls' Generation said she is still auditioning for roles to make debut as an actress.

On October 1, MBC's entertainment news show 'Section TV' aired an episode of Tiffany Young's recent interview.

During the interview, Tiffany Young gave an update on her life as an acting school student back in Los Angeles.TiffanyWhen the interviewer asked when about she will make debut as an actress, Tiffany Young answered, "I've actually only just finished my first year at my school that I began attending September last year."

With a laugh, she added, "I have been auditioning, but I have not passed any of them yet."TiffanyTiffanyLast year, Tiffany Young said goodbye to SM Entertainment, and began attending an acting school in her home country―the U.S.

This June, she signed a contract with Paradigm Talent Agency, which is known to be one of the best entertainment agencies in the U.S., and kicked off her career as a solo singer by releasing 'Over My Skin'.

Since then, she has been promoting herself as 'Tiffany Young'.

(Lee Narin, Credit= MBC Section TV)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호