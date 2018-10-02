SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Nam Joo Hyuk Wants to Wrap up the Year Right with His Fans!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Nam Joo Hyuk Wants to Wrap up the Year Right with His Fans!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.10.02 10:59 수정 2018.10.02 11:36 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
Nam Joo HyukA model-turned-actor Nam Joo Hyuk is confirmed to hold a fan meeting event in December.

According to Nam Joo Hyuk's management agency YG Entertainment, Nam Joo Hyuk is scheduled to hold his fan meeting event '2018 PRIVATE STAGE - CURRENT' soon.
Nam Joo HyukJust like the title 'CURRENT' indicates, Nam Joo Hyuk will focus not only on his professional side as an actor, but on what his life is really like in the present day as well.
Nam Joo HyukThe agency commented, "Nam Joo Hyuk expressed his wish to hold another fan event after his fan meeting last year. He passionately gives ideas for the upcoming event despite his busy schedule."
Nam Joo Hyuk'2018 PRIVATE STAGE - CURRENT' takes place on December 1 at Sangmyeong Art Center, Seoul.

(Credit= YG Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호