[SBS Star] Nam Joo Hyuk Wants to Wrap up the Year Right with His Fans!

A model-turned-actor Nam Joo Hyuk is confirmed to hold a fan meeting event in December.According to Nam Joo Hyuk's management agency YG Entertainment, Nam Joo Hyuk is scheduled to hold his fan meeting event '2018 PRIVATE STAGE - CURRENT' soon.Just like the title 'CURRENT' indicates, Nam Joo Hyuk will focus not only on his professional side as an actor, but on what his life is really like in the present day as well.The agency commented, "Nam Joo Hyuk expressed his wish to hold another fan event after his fan meeting last year. He passionately gives ideas for the upcoming event despite his busy schedule."'2018 PRIVATE STAGE - CURRENT' takes place on December 1 at Sangmyeong Art Center, Seoul.(Credit= YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)