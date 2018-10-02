[SBS Star] Im Siwan and TAECYEON to Make Appearance at Armed Forces Day Event

Im Siwan from K-pop boy group ZE:A and Taecyeon from K-pop boy group 2PM commemorated the 70th Armed Forces Day of South Korea.On October 1, corporal Im Siwan hosted the event with news anchor Park Sun-young at Peace Plaza of The War Memorial of Korea, Seoul.The celebration ended successfully thanks to his clear voice and smooth talking skills.According to Im Siwan's management agency Plum Actors, he is currently working as an assistant instructor at 25th Division Recruitment Camp after he enlisted in the military in July 2017.On the other hand, TAECYEON who joined the army in September 2017 gave the audience a thorough demonstration of new weapons which will be utilized in the near future.Also, after a precise presentation, TAECYEON saluted South Korean President Moon Jae-in on behalf of other corporals and put a smile on everyone's face.Although TAECYEON was a permanent resident of the United States, he constantly expressed his strong will to serve for his country.At first, TAECYEON had no choice but to serve as a public service worker because of his injuries, but after he went through a herniated disk surgery two times and treated his broken arm, he was finally able to serve active-duty.K-pop artist PSY also celebrated the 70th Armed Forces Day with his performance.On stage, PSY said, "I've been on tons of stages before, but I've never been this nervous. This performance has a very special meaning to me."He continued, "I performed on the exact same stage ten years ago as a private to commemorate the 60th Armed Forces Day, and I'm here again. I'll comeback later for the 80th."PSY also invited soldiers to the stage, dance with them and dominated the stage.Meanwhile, Im Siwan and TAECYEON will be discharged from the military in April and June 2019, respectively.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS funE, SBS News, Yonhap News Agency)(SBS Star)