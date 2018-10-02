[SBS Star] VIDEO: IMFACT's Goodbye Stage of 'NANANA'

K-pop boy group IMFACT made its fans' heart go pit-a-patting with its track 'NANANA'.On September 30 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', IMFACT dominated the stage and made things harder for its fans to say farewell.Although it was not a goodbye for good, the thought of not being able to see IMFACT's remarkable stage for a while left its fans heartbroken.IMFACT's second digital single track 'NANANA' could be a great gateway for the first time listeners who never had a chance to experience deep house song before, since it impeccably embraces the essence of genre.Also, IMFACT's performance throughout the song is almost surreal as whether it is powerful or gentle, there is not a move that the members cannot pull off.Whilst enjoying the dynamic stage and catchy melody, it feels like you are being transported to somewhere magical.To watch IMFACT's unforgettable performance of 'NANANA', click the video below!(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)