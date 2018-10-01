[SBS Star] VIXX N's Nephew Gains Attention for His K-pop Idol-like Looks

K-pop boy group VIXX's leader N's nephew is gaining immense attention for his K-pop boy group member-like looks.Recently, N uploaded a picture taken with his nephew Cha Bo-hun on his social media account.In the picture, N has his arm around Cha Bo-hun, who look much alike.In the caption, he wrote, "Bo-hun has grown a lot, right?"When you look at the picture, your eyes will naturally go to N first, as boasts a killer smile.Then, you will not be able to help yourself but notice that Cha Bo-hun is just as good-looking as his uncle.His great looks suggest Cha Bo-hun himself can even make debut in the K-pop world.After seeing Cha Bo-hun, not only fans of VIXX, but also other K-pop group fans have left comments such as, "I'm pretty sure Bo-hun is just as talented as N as well. The looks and talent! He has it all! He should audition!", "Bo-hun will definitely be able to pass an audition for any agencies!", "He's still so young, but how is he so perfect already?", and so on.Meanwhile, N is preparing for his upcoming musical 'Interview' in Japan, which is scheduled to take place from October 5 until 8 Hulic Hall Tokyo.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'cha_nnnnn' Twitter)(SBS Star)