[SBS Star] VIXX N's Nephew Gains Attention for His K-pop Idol-like Looks
[SBS Star] VIXX N's Nephew Gains Attention for His K-pop Idol-like Looks

작성 2018.10.01 18:14 수정 2018.10.01 18:15 조회수
K-pop boy group VIXX's leader N's nephew is gaining immense attention for his K-pop boy group member-like looks.

Recently, N uploaded a picture taken with his nephew Cha Bo-hun on his social media account.

In the picture, N has his arm around Cha Bo-hun, who look much alike.

In the caption, he wrote, "Bo-hun has grown a lot, right?"NWhen you look at the picture, your eyes will naturally go to N first, as boasts a killer smile.

Then, you will not be able to help yourself but notice that Cha Bo-hun is just as good-looking as his uncle.

His great looks suggest Cha Bo-hun himself can even make debut in the K-pop world.NAfter seeing Cha Bo-hun, not only fans of VIXX, but also other K-pop group fans have left comments such as, "I'm pretty sure Bo-hun is just as talented as N as well. The looks and talent! He has it all! He should audition!", "Bo-hun will definitely be able to pass an audition for any agencies!", "He's still so young, but how is he so perfect already?", and so on.NMeanwhile, N is preparing for his upcoming musical 'Interview' in Japan, which is scheduled to take place from October 5 until 8 Hulic Hall Tokyo.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'cha_nnnnn' Twitter)

(SBS Star)   
