[SBS Star] Super Junior to Collaborate with Famous Latin Band Reik

K-pop boy group Super Junior is working on a track with Reik, the most beloved Mexican band of all time.According to SM Entertainment on October 1, Super Junior is releasing its title track 'One More Time (Otra Vez)' featuring Reik of its special mini album 'One More Time' on October 8.Reik consists of three members―Jesús Alberto Navarro Rosas, Julio Ramírez Eguía, andGilberto Marín Espinoza.After forming the group in 2004, Reik has been securing its position as the king of Latin pop while winning 'Best Pop Album' award at 2009 Latin Grammy Awards, being nominated for the Awards multiple times, and being certified as Diamond by America's RIAA with its new track 'Me Niego (Feat. Ozuna & Wisin)'.This particular collaboration is drawing a lot of attention since Super Junior is gaining increasing popularity in Latin American market with its previous track 'Lo Siento (Feat. Leslie Grace)' of its eighth repackaged album 'REPLAY' marking #13 on Billboard's 'Latin Digital Song Sales' chart.Super Junior already released one of its track 'Animals' of its special mini album 'One More Time' on September 27, and dropped 'Animals' visual pack online on October 1 at 12PM KST.If you want to take a sneak peek at Super Junior's pre-released track 'Animals', watch the Visual Pack below!(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'ReikMx' Twitter, 'superjunior' Instagram, 'SMTOWN' YouTube)(SBS Star)