[SBS Star] JENNIE Confirms to Join SBS' New Variety Show Hosted by Yu Jae Seok!

It has been confirmed that K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's member JENNIE will be joining entertainer Yu Jae Seok's new variety show.On October 1, SBS officially confirmed the lineup for a new variety show 'A Beautiful Fall Village, Michu-ri' (literal translation) that will be hosted by Yu Jae Seok.With the announcement, the director Jung Chul-min said, "I can't give much information on the concept of the show yet, but it will definitely be a new kind of show that is different from all shows that have been aired so far."Previously when JENNIE made a guest appearance on another SBS' variety show 'Running Man', she won the hearts of many viewers with her aegyo skills and funny reactions.Since then, a lot of people hoped to see her more often on television besides music shows.When JENNIE had been confirmed to join 'A Beautiful Fall Village, Michu-ri' as a regular member, they have been so thrilled that they flooded online communities with posts talking about the news.The cast of the show include Yu Jae Seok, JENNIE, singer Son Dam Bi, actors Song Kang, Kim Sang Ho, Kang Ki-young, actress Lim Soo Hyang, comedian Yang Se-hyung, and comedienne Jang Do-yeon.'A Beautiful Fall Village, Michu-ri' is scheduled to air its first episode in November.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram, SBS funE)(SBS Star)