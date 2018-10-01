[SBS Star] NCT LUCAS Reveals His Parents' Reaction When He Got Accepted to SM Entertainment

K-pop boy group NCT's member LUCAS shared his parents' reaction when he received the casting offer from his agency.Recently, LUCAS made appearance on KBS' variety show 'Happy Together 3' and reminisced the time when he passed SM Entertainment's audition.LUCAS said, "When I attended the auditions, my parents cheered me on and wished me luck. However, when I passed the audition and got an offer from SM, my parents were somewhat worried."He continued, "They were like, 'Is this a fake company or something?', so I told them, 'Don't worry, I can do well.'"LUCAS also talked about what's the most difficult part of studying Korean language.He said, "We don't have honorifics in Cantonese. So I don't know how to talk to senior artists in a polite way."(Credit= KBS Happy Together 3)(SBS Star)