[SBS Star] BTS V Cries on Stage While Singing 'The Truth Untold'

taehyung was mouthing the lyrics of the truth untold while trying to hold his tears but he ended up shedding one at the end PLEASE I WANNA GIVE HIM A BIG HUG AND PROTECT HIM FOREVER :(( pic.twitter.com/RMHVApwd4V — ？？？？？？？？ (@pipertaetae) September 30, 2018

K-pop boy group BTS member V was spotted crying in the middle of the group's performance.On September 29, K-pop columnist Jeff Benjamin posted photos of V shedding tears during concert at Prudential Center, Newark on his social media account and it garnered a lot of attention among fans all over the world.Along with the photos, Jeff Benjamin commented, "Last night I noticed that V was noticeably emotional during the performance of 'The Truth Untold', mouthing and singing along to nearly the whole song. Today it seemed like he let a tear go. I'm supporting you, V."To Jeff Benjamin's post, fans commented, "Jewels are falling from his eyes.", "I've listened to the song again and it is really sad.", and "I want to give him a big hug and protect him forever."Meanwhile, BTS will hold its world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF' concert at the Citi Field, New York on October 6 (local time) for the first time as a K-pop act.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'Jeff__Benjamin' 'pipertaetae'Twitter)(SBS Star)