[SBS Star] BLACKPINK LISA Reveals Her Height and Weight on a Variety Show

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's member LISA measured her height and weight in front of the camera and wowed other cast members.LISA is currently making appearance on MBC's variety show 'Real Man 300' with other cast members including actresses Oh Yoon Ah, Lee Yubi, Kim Jae-hwa and singer Shinji.During the show, the cast members went through a body examination before "enlisting" in the military.The one who surprised the entire cast with her body measurements was the youngest member LISA.On her official profile, LISA's weight is written as 45kg (99lbs) with the height of 167cm (5'5").The examination result also showed that her weight is 44.7kg (99lbs) and her height to be 166.5cm (5'4"), almost the same as her profile.LISA's BMI(Body Mass Index) turned out to be 16.3, and the officer told her that she is severely underweight and had to eat more in order to endure intense military training.'Real Man 300' is a variety show which features celebrities experiencing life in the military.(Credit= MBC Real Man 300, YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)