[SBS Star] Song Ji-hyo Makes the Public Laugh with Her Poor Dancing Skills
[SBS Star] Song Ji-hyo Makes the Public Laugh with Her Poor Dancing Skills

작성 2018.10.01 13:47
Korean actress Song Ji-hyo made the public laugh with her poor dancing skills.

On September 20 episode of LIFETIME's variety show 'Pajama Friends', Song Ji-hyo along with three other cast members―model Jang Yoon Ju, K-pop girl group Red Velvet's JOY and WJSN's Cheng Xiao attended a zumba class.

Zumba involves dance and aerobic movements performed to energetic music that a skill in dance is a big plus.Song Ji-hyoWhile all the other members instantly copied the moves well in class, Song Ji-hyo was seen struggling the whole time.

When JOY demonstrated sexy dance to Song Ji-hyo during a break, she carefully watched her moves and tried to copy them.

However, her moves looked so cringeworthy and awkward that they made the viewers cringe and laugh at the same time.Song Ji-hyoSong Ji-hyoAlthough she had passion, her body did not work the way she wanted to that she ended up lying on the floor and shouted, "I can't do this anymore."Song Ji-hyoBroadcast every Saturday, 'Pajama Friends' is a new television show where the cast honestly and freely discuss topics that are interests of women in their 20s and 30s.

(Lee Narin, Credit= LIFETIME Pajama Friends)

(SBS Star)   
