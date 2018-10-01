SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: GWSN's Transcendent Performance Captures the Audience's Heart!
[SBS Star] VIDEO: GWSN's Transcendent Performance Captures the Audience's Heart!

작성 2018.10.01
K-pop girl group GWSN cast a spell on everyone with its extraordinary stage of 'Puzzle Moon'.

On September 30 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', GWSN stepped up its game with a little twist in its stage outfit.
GWSNGWSN's title track 'Puzzle Moon' of its debut album 'THE PARK IN THE NIGHT part one' released on September 5 is a deep house song full of addictive sounds.
GWSNWhilst watching its perfectly-orchestrated choreography, the word well-oiled machine springs to mind.
GWSNIt has only been a month since GWSN made its debut, but the progress it has made so far has been so marvelous that the public is anxiously looking forward to the group's next move.
GWSNThis time, GWSN not only has outdone itself, but also has succeeded in adding a hint of gravitas which enabled the audience to consider GWSN as the next up-and-coming icon of K-pop.

To watch GWSN's hypnotizing performance, make sure to check the video below!
 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star) 
