[SBS Star] Yook Sungjae Tells Interesting Reason Why He Does Not Talk Behind People's Back
[SBS Star] Yook Sungjae Tells Interesting Reason Why He Does Not Talk Behind People's Back

작성 2018.10.01
Yook Sungjae from K-pop boy group BTOB revealed the interesting reason why he has never talked behind people's back in his life.

On September 30 episode of SBS 'Master in the House', the four cast members―Yook Sungjae, Lee Seung Gi, Lee Sang Yun, and Yang Se-hyung took the four temperaments test, which is a proto-psychological theory that suggests there are four fundamental personality types: sanguine, choleric, melancholic, and phlegmatic.

The test result was explained by actress Shin Ae-ra who is currently studying a Doctor of Philosophy in psychology in the U.S.Master in the HouseThe main personality type of Yook Sungjae turned out to be sanguine, but Shin Ae-ra added that he has characteristics of phlegmatic personality type in him.

Shin Ae-ra said, "You are similar to Seung Gi, who also has sanguine personality type, but phlegmatic personality makes you slightly different from him."

She continued, "While you still want to live a fun life, you like to take things slow and stay comfortable. You are a bit lazy to do things."Master in the HouseYook Sungjae responded, "That must be the reason why I love fishing. I'm really good at waiting. I honestly feel like I'm part of phlegmatic personality type, because I have never talked behind people's back in my life."Master in the HouseHe explained, "It is because I couldn't be bothered. I was just too lazy. I've always simply thought to myself, 'Okay, there are people like that in this world.'"

Then, Lee Seung Gi added, "Yeah, this is very true. I've never heard Sungjae complaining about someone nor talking behind someone before."
 

'Master in the House' is a television show by SBS in which the cast members spend time with masters of various fields in hopes of gaining knowledge and wisdom.

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Master in the House)

(SBS Star)   
