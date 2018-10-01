SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Henry to Hold His First Solo Fan Meeting in Korea!
[SBS Star] Henry to Hold His First Solo Fan Meeting in Korea!

Singer/actor Henry is planning on spending some quality time with his fans this October.

Henry's first solo fan meeting 'Happy Henry Day : I do it alone' will be held at Gyedang Hall of Sangmyung Art Center, Seoul on October 27 at 6PM KST.
HenryAs this would be his first solo fan meeting since his debut, Henry is preparing multiple events to reciprocate all the love and support he has received from his fans over the past few years.
HenryAlso, the fans' expectation towards the event has been skyrocketing since Henry is enthusiastically pitching his ideas and working on his fan meeting to communicate with the fans on a deeper and better level.
HenryMeanwhile, Henry is focusing on filming his upcoming Hollywood movie 'A Dog's Journey'.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= The Cre8tive Lab, 'henryl89' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
