[SBS Star] Lee Hong Gi Playfully Complains How Needy Lee Seung Gi Is

K-pop boy band FTISLAND's Lee Hong Gi boasted his friendship with singer/actor Lee Seung Gi.Recently, Lee Hong Gi shared a photo of himself with Lee Seung Gi sitting together on an airplane.Along with the photo, Lee Hong Gi wrote a caption that reads, "Stop following me around... You followed me to the concert, then you followed me onto the airplane.. Sigh... Are you feeling lonely?"Lee Hong Gi and Lee Seung Gi recently starred together in Mnet's survival audition program 'Produce 48', and they have also co-starred in tvN's 2017 drama 'Hwayugi'.Meanwhile, Lee Hong Gi is currently busy preparing his solo comeback on October 18, while Lee Seung Gi is also keeping himself busy filming a new drama 'Vagabond'.(Credit= 'skullhong12' Instagram)(SBS Star)