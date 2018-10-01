SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BIGBANG TAEYANG's 'RINGA LINGA' MV Exceeds 100M Views
[SBS Star] BIGBANG TAEYANG's 'RINGA LINGA' MV Exceeds 100M Views

작성 2018.10.01
K-pop boy group BIGBANG's member TAEYANG's music video for 'RINGA LINGA' has achieved the record of breaking through 100 million views on YouTube.

On September 29, the music video for TAEYANG's solo track 'RINGA LINGA' reached 100 million views on YouTube, the largest video-sharing website in the world.TAEYANGThis amazing achievement has once again proven TAEYANG's steady global popularity, and it also marked the group's 15th music video that hit 100 million views besides 'FANTASTIC BABY', 'BANG BANG BANG', 'BLUE', 'BAE BAE', and more.

To celebrate the news, TAEYANG's management agency YG Entertainment shared a special image on their social media account.TAEYANGReleased in November 2013, 'RINGA LINGA' features powerful dance and catchy hooks unlike his previous mellow solo tracks such as 'I NEED A GIRL' and 'WEDDING DRESS'.

The music video particularly highlighted TAEYANG's powerful and dynamic choreography, and created an intense hip-hop atmosphere from the very beginning that instantly catches the eye of anyone watching it.
 

Meanwhile, all the members of BIGBANG―TAEYANG, G-DRAGON, DAESUNG, and T.O.P, except SEUNGRI, are serving their national mandatory duty.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'BIGBANG' YouTube, 'TAEYANG' Facebook)

(SBS Star)   
