[SBS Star] IU to Release a New Digital Single 'BBI BBI' Celebrating Her 10th Debut Anniversary!
[SBS Star] IU to Release a New Digital Single 'BBI BBI' Celebrating Her 10th Debut Anniversary!

K-pop artist IU is planning on making her comeback on October 10.

On October 1, IU announced on her social media account that she would release her new track 'BBI BBI' on October 10 as part of her 10th debut anniversary celebration.
IUThis is the first digital single in a year since she released her last album 'Flower Bookmark 2' on September 22, 2017.

This year, the year of her 10th debut anniversary, IU has been working nonstop.
IUWith the tvN drama 'My Mister', IU proved that she can be a decent actress and with her upcoming short movie series, she finally proved her talent and as a female protagonist.

After releasing her new digital single 'BBI BBI' celebrating her 10th debut anniversary, IU will hold a concert 'dlwlrma' starting from October 28.
IUIt seems like IU would have to juggle three jobs this fall―making appearance at TV shows, filming the movie, and focusing on the promotional activities of her new single.

At her fan meeting last month, IU commented, "At first, a decade felt like forever but now I think it might not be a big deal. I think I could be tougher than I used to be."

She continued, "I truly am grateful for my fans who always took care of me and made me feel welcomed. I hope we could spend more times with each other, and make even better memories together."

IU's new digital single 'BBI BBI' unveils on October 10 at 6PM KST.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'dlwlrma' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
