[SBS Star] Joo Won·Kim Soo Hyun·Im Siwan to Be Discharged from the Military Next Year!

Actor Joo Won, Kim Soo Hyun, and Im Siwan will return to our loving arms in 2019.As they joined the military a few month apart, it is expected that they will also be discharged from the service around the same time.At the beginning of 2019, actors will return to civilian life one by one starting with Joo Won in February, Im Siwan in April, and Kim Soo Hyun in July.With their return, it would be much easier for the directors to cast an actor in their 30s since both the quality and the quantity of the candidate pool will be improved next year.For the past couple of years, multiple production teams suffered from a lack of male protagonists since most of the actors in their late 20s and early 30s had to enlist in the military.But starting from next year, competition between actors will not be a piece of cake anymore since most of them will return to the filming site.In fact, some actors are already planning ahead and gearing themselves up for their next project.Joo Won, Kim Soo Hyun, and Im Siwan are planning on following the footsteps of Song Joong Ki and Lee Seung Gi, who chose their drama beforehand while they were still in the military.One representative from a management agency commented, "We are planning on choosing our actor's next project in advance since he almost had a two-year gap. We are leaning towards drama rather than a film, because it would take much longer time to meet the public."(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'zu.won_moon.jun.won' 'soohyun_k216' 'plumactors' Instagram, SBS funE, Online Community)(SBS Star)