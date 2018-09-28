[SBS Star] This Rookie Actor Reveals 5 Celebrities Have Asked Him Out Already

Korean actor Song Kang revealed that five different female celebrities have asked him out since his debut last year.On September 27 episode of KBS' talk show 'Happy Together 3', Song Kang joined the talk as a guest.During the talk, one of the hosts Yu Jae Seok mentioned, "Song Kang, you are so good-looking. It hasn't been that long since your debut, but I heard that a lot of female celebrities have asked you out already."Song Kang answered, "Yes. There is this manager who I'm close to. The other day, he asked me, 'One celebrity is interested in you. Do you want to grab a meal together one day?'"He went on, "But I refused, because that's a little unnatural. I much prefer getting to know about a person in a natural way. I believe the process of getting to know each other is just as important."When asked whether if she is a member of a K-pop girl group, his eyes shook as if he was caught doing something.With curious eyes, Yu Jae Seok continued asking, "Is she famous? If you said her name, will we all know?"Song Kang answered his question and gave little more information as well, "That's right. Actually, five celebrities have asked me out so far. Some are actresses and some are K-pop girl group members."Meanwhile, Song Kang hosts SBS' music show 'Inkigayo' with DIA's CHAEYEON and SEVENTEEN's MINGYU every week.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'actorsongkang' Facebook, KBS Happy Together 3)(SBS Star)