[SBS Star] SBS' New Music Show 'THE FAN' Unveils Its Star-studded Lineup!

SBS' upcoming music variety show 'THE FAN' revealed its cast members.On September 27, SBS revealed that K-pop artist BoA, singer/music producer Yoo Hee-yeol, Lee Sang Min, and lyricist Kim Eana are confirmed to join 'THE FAN'.'THE FAN' is a new music variety show which allows its viewers to evaluate the talents of rookies.The above four 'Fan Masters' will recommend their 'Rookies', and the rookies will perform on stage each round.The rookie candidate with the most fans will be the final winner of 'THE FAN'.'THE FAN' will be co-directed by producer Kim Young-wook of 'Fantastic Duo' and producer Park Sung-hoon of 'K-POP STAR', and is scheduled to air the first episode in November.(Credit= SBS, SBS funE)(SBS Star)