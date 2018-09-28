SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] SBS' New Music Show 'THE FAN' Unveils Its Star-studded Lineup!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] SBS' New Music Show 'THE FAN' Unveils Its Star-studded Lineup!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.09.28 16:22 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] SBS New Music Show THE FAN Unveils Its Star-studded Lineup!
SBS' upcoming music variety show 'THE FAN' revealed its cast members.

On September 27, SBS revealed that K-pop artist BoA, singer/music producer Yoo Hee-yeol, Lee Sang Min, and lyricist Kim Eana are confirmed to join 'THE FAN'.
BoA, Kim EanaYoo Hee-yeol, Lee Sang Min'THE FAN' is a new music variety show which allows its viewers to evaluate the talents of rookies.

The above four 'Fan Masters' will recommend their 'Rookies', and the rookies will perform on stage each round.

The rookie candidate with the most fans will be the final winner of 'THE FAN'.
THE FAN'THE FAN' will be co-directed by producer Kim Young-wook of 'Fantastic Duo' and producer Park Sung-hoon of 'K-POP STAR', and is scheduled to air the first episode in November.

(Credit= SBS, SBS funE)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호