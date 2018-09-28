SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] f(x) Krystal Honestly Opens Up About Her Breakup
[SBS Star] f(x) Krystal Honestly Opens Up About Her Breakup

K-pop girl group f(x)'s member Krystal honestly opened up about her style of dating.

On September 27 episode of tvN's talk show 'Life Bar', Krystal made a guest appearance alongside actor Song Seung Heon.

On this day, Krystal revealed that she has never reunited with her ex.

She said, "When I'm in a relationship, I always try my best. So, I believe it really is the end of our relationship when I break up with my boyfriend."KrystalOne of the hosts Shin Dong Yup asked, "Have you ever taken a break in your relationship then?"

She answered, "No, I have never taken a break before. If we come to an agreement that it would be the best for us to break up, then that is it for me. After that, I try not to look back on that relationship and try to just move on."  KrystalHere, another host HeeChul from K-pop boy group Super Junior changed the subject and asked an interesting question to Krystal.

He asked, "This paper tells me that there were times when your heart throbbed while shooting love scenes with co-stars in the past. Is that true?"KrystalKrystal responded, "Yes, but it is a different kind of heartthrob. I don't think them that way. I become so into my character and drama that I begin seeing my co-star as his character."

After carefully listening to Krystal's response, Song Seung Heon commented, "It's true. Those scenes sometimes make you feel like you could actually fall in love with the co-star."KrystalMeanwhile, Krystal and Song Seung Heon's upcoming drama 'Player' is set to air its first episode on September 29.

(Lee Narin, Credit= tvN Life Bar)

(SBS Star) 
