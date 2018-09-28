[SBS Star] Wanna One Lai Kuan Lin Signing with a Chinese Agency? CUBE Responds

K-pop boy group Wanna One's Taiwanese member Lai Kuan Lin's current agency addressed rumors of him signing a contract with a Chinese agency.On September 27, Taiwanese news outlet ETtoday reported that Lai Kuan Lin had signed with a renowned Chinese producer Ma Guo Qing.According to the report, the producer personally sent a message to his acquaintances that says, "I have started managing Wanna One's Lai Guan Lin. I am introducing myself on behalf of him, and hope we can work together in the near future."In response to the report, Lai Kuan Lin's management agency CUBE Entertainment released an official statement denying the news.The agency stated, "Currently, CUBE Entertainment is in charge of PENTAGON's YANAN, (G)I-DLE's SHUHUA and YUQI's promotions in China. Regarding Lai Guan Lin's management in China, nothing has been decided since we will discuss the future activities after Wanna One."Meanwhile, Lai Guan Lin's group Wanna One is currently busy preparing its comeback album.(Credit= 'WannaOne.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)