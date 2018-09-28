SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Wanna One Lai Kuan Lin Signing with a Chinese Agency? CUBE Responds
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Wanna One Lai Kuan Lin Signing with a Chinese Agency? CUBE Responds

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.09.28 14:13 수정 2018.09.28 14:14 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Wanna One Lai Kuan Lin Signing with a Chinese Agency? CUBE Responds
K-pop boy group Wanna One's Taiwanese member Lai Kuan Lin's current agency addressed rumors of him signing a contract with a Chinese agency.

On September 27, Taiwanese news outlet ETtoday reported that Lai Kuan Lin had signed with a renowned Chinese producer Ma Guo Qing.
Wanna One Lai Kuan LinAccording to the report, the producer personally sent a message to his acquaintances that says, "I have started managing Wanna One's Lai Guan Lin. I am introducing myself on behalf of him, and hope we can work together in the near future."
Wanna One Lai Kuan LinIn response to the report, Lai Kuan Lin's management agency CUBE Entertainment released an official statement denying the news.

The agency stated, "Currently, CUBE Entertainment is in charge of PENTAGON's YANAN, (G)I-DLE's SHUHUA and YUQI's promotions in China. Regarding Lai Guan Lin's management in China, nothing has been decided since we will discuss the future activities after Wanna One."
Wanna One Lai Kuan LinMeanwhile, Lai Guan Lin's group Wanna One is currently busy preparing its comeback album.

(Credit= 'WannaOne.official' Facebook)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호