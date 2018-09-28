SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: PENTAGON Reinterprets the Meaning of 'Naughty boy' with Its Performance!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: PENTAGON Reinterprets the Meaning of 'Naughty boy' with Its Performance!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.09.28 17:09 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: PENTAGON Reinterprets the Meaning of Naughty boy with Its Performance!
It looks like K-pop boy group PENTAGON is using its 'Naughty boy' charm to win audience's heart.

On September 23 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', PENTAGON dazzled the public with its adorable dance moves and funny lyrics.
PENTAGONPENTAGON's title track 'Naughty boy' of its seventh mini album 'Thumbs Up!' gives off a cheerful vibe thanks to the whistling and reggae guitar sounds that were used in its song.
PENTAGONThroughout the song, PENTAGON subtly utilizes modern slang words as a part of the lyrics which act as a fun factor and make things easier for the audience to relate to its track at the same time.
PENTAGONAlso, the use of umbrella in the beginning builds a certain level of expectation that PENTAGON's stage will be full of pleasant surprises.
PENTAGONEven though PENTAGON was more of a lovely boy than a 'Naughty boy' on stage, but it is pretty sure that it made impression on everyone.

Make sure to watch PENTAGON's cutest moments!
 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호