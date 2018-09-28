[SBS Star] VIDEO: PENTAGON Reinterprets the Meaning of 'Naughty boy' with Its Performance!

It looks like K-pop boy group PENTAGON is using its 'Naughty boy' charm to win audience's heart.On September 23 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', PENTAGON dazzled the public with its adorable dance moves and funny lyrics.PENTAGON's title track 'Naughty boy' of its seventh mini album 'Thumbs Up!' gives off a cheerful vibe thanks to the whistling and reggae guitar sounds that were used in its song.Throughout the song, PENTAGON subtly utilizes modern slang words as a part of the lyrics which act as a fun factor and make things easier for the audience to relate to its track at the same time.Also, the use of umbrella in the beginning builds a certain level of expectation that PENTAGON's stage will be full of pleasant surprises.Even though PENTAGON was more of a lovely boy than a 'Naughty boy' on stage, but it is pretty sure that it made impression on everyone.Make sure to watch PENTAGON's cutest moments!(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)