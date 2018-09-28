SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Wanna One Lee Dae Hwi Boasts His Model-like Figure with Child Model Niece
[SBS Star] Wanna One Lee Dae Hwi Boasts His Model-like Figure with Child Model Niece

K-pop boy group Wanna One's member Lee Dae Hwi was captured on camera with his child model niece.

On September 27, Lee Dae Hwi's niece Ham Chae-young shared a photo of herself with Lee Dae Hwi on her social media account.

Along with the photo, it was written, "Uncle Dae Hwi posed for photos with Chae-young at all places where she said were pretty. This photo shows them having a battle to see whose facial expression is more serious."

In the photo, two stars with striking looks posing next to each other, indeed with a serious facial expression.Lee Dae HwiThere are a lot of things in this photo that are making fans' jaw drop.

Most of all, fans have been commenting on how much Lee Dae Hwi has become more handsome since 'Produce 101 Season 2' where he participated as a contestant.

They are also amazed at his perfect body ratio that he displays due to his small face and long legs.

As Ham So Young has a pretty appearance and long legs, fans could confirm that great genes run in his family.Lee Dae HwiRecently, Lee Dae Hwi joined Mnet's variety show 'Tutor', which is a new show that shows celebrities giving one-on-one tutor to students on various subjects. 

(Lee Narin, Credit= '_chae.young_' Instagram, 'WannaOne.official' Facebook)

(SBS Star) 
