[SBS Star] VIDEO: NCT DREAM Takes Things to the Next Level with 'We Go Up'

K-pop boy group NCT DREAM surely knows a way to work its way into its fans little hearts.On September 23 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', NCT DREAM hypnotized the audience with its explosive energy.NCT DREAM's title track 'We Go Up' of its second mini album of the same name is an urban hip-hop song that well represents the group's confidence and one-of-a-kind style.Throughout the song, the way NCT DREAM plays with the rhythm is hauntingly beautiful that could make every single listener instantly fall in love with the track.Particularly, the rap in the beginning demonstrates a perfect example of unorthodox use of song intro and addictive beat.Also, the fact that NCT DREAM can sing stably while pulling off its intense choreography validates the group's will to take things to the next level.Check the video below and find out how NCT DREAM dominated the stage!(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)