[SBS Star] VIDEO: Rothy Demonstrates Her Overwhelming Cuteness on Stage!

K-pop artist Rothy once again proved that she has what it takes to be the next K-pop icon.On September 25 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', Rothy filled the stage with her burning passion and well-orchestrated performance.Rothy's title track 'Burning' of her first mini album 'Shape Of Rothy' is a tropical house song that depicts the tingling emotion that one can experience when in love.The viewers could easily forget the fact that Rothy was born in 1999, since it seems like she already mastered the art of harnessing one's power and energy on stage.Compare to the debut stage, her movements and facial expression definitely got more natural and creative that the name rookie doesn't even suit her anymore.Watch the video below and take a glimpse of her enchanting stage!(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)(SBS Star)