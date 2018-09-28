SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: DIA Impresses the Audience with Its Title Track 'WooWoo'
[SBS Star] VIDEO: DIA Impresses the Audience with Its Title Track 'WooWoo'

K-pop girl group DIA transformed into adorable cheerleaders.

On September 25 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', DIA mesmerized the public with its flawless metamorphosis into a cheerleading squad.
DIAAs this episode of 'The Show' was to encourage the message of peace and harmony, DIA also tried its best to contribute in spreading related ideas with its performance.
DIAThe title track 'WooWoo' of DIA's fourth mini album 'Summer Ade' is a Miami bass song that cleverly utilizes the phrase 'WooWoo'.
DIAThroughout the song, DIA hypnotizes the audience with its irresistible charm and the song's catchy melody.
DIAAlso, the choreography and the members' facial expressions remind the public of a cat woman who genuinely is a perfect combination of cute and sexy.

If you are interested in DIA's impeccable transformation into a cheerleading team, please check the video below!
 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)

(SBS Star)   
