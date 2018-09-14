[SBS Star] VIDEO: GWSN's Enchanting Debut Stage Hypnotizes the Audience!

K-pop girl group GWSN made an impressive debut.On September 11 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', GWSN caught the eyes of K-pop fans with its magical performance.GWSN's title track 'Puzzle Moon' of its debut album 'THE PARK IN THE NIGHT part one' released on September 5 meets both of listener's aesthetic and musical needs.The tingling sound and the dreamy melody reminds the audience of f(x)'s '4 Walls' who impeccably defined the meaning of deep house in its own words.Throughout the song, the members repetitively create the shape of the moon with their hands.Whilst following the movement that comes out at the tip of its fingers, one can't help but fall in love with the universe that GWSN have created.Make sure to watch GWSN's phenomenal debut stage!(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)(SBS Star)