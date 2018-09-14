SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: GWSN's Enchanting Debut Stage Hypnotizes the Audience!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: GWSN's Enchanting Debut Stage Hypnotizes the Audience!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.09.14 18:37 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: GWSNs Enchanting Debut Stage Hypnotizes the Audience!
K-pop girl group GWSN made an impressive debut.
GWSNOn September 11 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', GWSN caught the eyes of K-pop fans with its magical performance.
GWSNGWSN's title track 'Puzzle Moon' of its debut album 'THE PARK IN THE NIGHT part one' released on September 5 meets both of listener's aesthetic and musical needs.
GWSNThe tingling sound and the dreamy melody reminds the audience of f(x)'s '4 Walls' who impeccably defined the meaning of deep house in its own words.
GWSNThroughout the song, the members repetitively create the shape of the moon with their hands.

Whilst following the movement that comes out at the tip of its fingers, one can't help but fall in love with the universe that GWSN have created.

Make sure to watch GWSN's phenomenal debut stage!
 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호