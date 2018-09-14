SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: KAI Leaves Fans Speechless with His Swag-filled Dance
[SBS Star] VIDEO: KAI Leaves Fans Speechless with His Swag-filled Dance

K-pop boy group EXO's KAI has once again amazed fans with his impressive dance.

On September 14, KAI uploaded a short black and white video of him dancing on his social media account.

In the beginning of the video, KAI just sits on a couch at the back, then slowly begins moving as if getting an engine started.

Once the music hits its peak, KAI puts all his energy into his dance and powerfully dances to the song. 
KAIKAIEven though fans are fully aware of his amazing dancing skills, KAI's another charismatic and powerful dance is leaving fans completely speechless.

They have left comments such as, "Whoah! KAI is totally slaying it!", "Why does your dance still amaze me every time I see it, oppa?", "I'm seriously proud that I stan this talented K-pop star!", and so on.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Meanwhile, it was recently announced that KAI's group EXO is gearing up for its comeback in nine months with new songs.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'zkdlin' Instagram, 'weareoneEXO' Facebook) 

(SBS Star)  
