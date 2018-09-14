[SBS Star] U-IE Wants to Define Her Friendship With Jung Hae In

Actress U-IE revealed the secret behind her relationship with actor Jung Hae In.On September 13 episode of KBS2's variety show 'Happy Together 3', U-IE confessed that she is on a first-name basis with Jung Hae In.According to U-IE, she became friends with Jung Hae In while filming the MBC drama 'Night Light' together in 2016.Jung Hae In played the role of 'Park Moo-il' who had a crush on U-IE's character, and getting comfortable with each other was only a matter of time since they were the same age.She added, "Now that I think about it, everyone on the filming site loved him."U-IE continued, "Plus, making sure everyone on the set feel welcomed and included was kind of my thing."It turns out that U-IE is quite outgoing and friendly that she could be friends with anyone pretty quick.She even tagged along to co-star Lee Yo-won's family trip abroad when Lee has a reputation for being shy and takes relatively longer time to get to know each other.However, it looks like even her bubbly personality couldn't help her to keep her friendship with Jung Hae In alive.She said, "Back in 2016, I exchanged numbers with Jung Hae In and told him not to forget our friendship even if he become a huge success."U-IE continued with a sad look on her face, " Unfortunately, now there's no way to find out if we are still on good terms since I am too afraid to check if he changed his numbers."Meanwhile, U-IE will star in KBS2's upcoming drama 'My Only One'.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= KBS2 Happy Together 3, SBS funE)(SBS Star)