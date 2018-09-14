[SBS Star] 3 K-pop Artists Who Are Also Talented in Acting!

These three talented K-pop artists are blurring the lines between stage and a filming site.They succeeded in working their way into our heart as an actor/actress, and more importantly, they proved that they have what it takes to be the protagonist of a drama.Let's take a look at each one of them.K-pop boy group EXO's member D.O. stepped into the world of acting in 2014.But on the shooting site, he is using his real name Do Kyung-soo instead of using his stage name D.O.Including SBS' drama 'It's Okay, That's love' (literal title), the movie 'Cart', 'MY ANNOYING BROTHER', and 'Along with the Gods' series, D.O. is expanding his spectrum with acting.On the first episode of tvN's new Monday-Tuesday drama '100 Days My Prince', D.O. made a huge impression on the public by enthusiastically playing the role of prince 'Lee Yul'.The youngest member of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation Seohyun has blossomed into a decent actress.Although her performance in previous works raised a little doubt in her ability to perform, it seems like the controversy over her acting has been settled with her recent drama 'Time'.Her signature tone and natural acting in 'Time' played a crucial role in securing her position as an up-and-coming-actress.It is pretty safe to say that K-pop girl group f(x) member Krystal practically paved the path for other K-pop artists who want to shift their gears to acting.As she participated in countless dramas and movies, the public sometimes make a mistake of considering her as an actress not a singer.Her upcoming drama 'Player' is already garnering a lot of attention thanks to the cast Song Seung Heon and Lee Si Eon.Through this drama, she is planning on showing off her transcendent stunt skills.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= OCN, MBC, tvN, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)