[SBS Star] Kim Go-eun & Jung Hae In Begin Filming Their Romance Movie!

Korean actress Kim Go-eun and actor Jung Hae In have begun filming their upcoming romance movie.On September 14, it was announced that Kim Go-eun and Jung Hae In have recently confirmed their roles in an upcoming romance movie 'Yoo Yeol's Music Album' (working title), and already started filming for the movie in the beginning of the month.'Yoo Yeol's Music Album' is set during the Asian financial crisis that hugely affected Korea in 1997.It is about two young people who happen to fall in love after sharing their stories through a radio show.Kim Go-eun will act a diligent and hard-working character 'Mi Soo' while Jung Hae In will play the role of 'Hyun Woo', a guy with a positive attitude who does not lose his smile even during tough times.After confirming her role, Kim Go-eun said, "I'm very excited to be working on this movie. I'll do my best to present a relatable and beautiful movie to the audience."Jung Hae In also made a comment expressing his excitement, "I've always wanted to work with the director Jung Ji-woo. I'm a huge fan of him. The sentimental elements in the story of this movie also captured my heart."Since both Kim Go-eun and Jung Hae In have garnered great attention from the public with their romance dramas 'Guardian: The Lonely and Great God' (2016) and 'Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food' (2018) in the past, many are looking forward to watching the movie.'Yoo Yeol's Music Album' is expected to premiere in theaters next year.(Lee Narin, Credit= CGV ARTHOUSE, 'ggonekim' 'holyhaein' Instagram, tvN, JTBC)(SBS Star)