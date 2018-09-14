SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Rothy Dominates the Stage with Her 'Burning' Passion!
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Rothy Dominates the Stage with Her 'Burning' Passion!

작성 2018.09.14
K-pop artist Rothy successfully garnered attention from the public with her cuteness.
RothyOn September 12 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', Rothy opened a new chapter of K-pop as a female solo artist.

Her adorable style and sultry voice remind the audience of K-pop artist IU who swept the charts for many consecutive years.
RothyThe title track 'Burning' of her first mini album 'Shape Of Rothy' released on August 30 is an uptempo song full of tropical vibe.

To match the tone of the song and to spice things up a little, Rothy added a bit more choreography compared to her pre-debut album 'Stars' and 'SULLAE'.
RothyThe combination of sophisticate melody and the lyrics filled with poetic metaphor enables the listeners to fall in love with the track instantly.
RothyAlso, her attitude and confidence on stage make it hard to believe that her debut was only two weeks ago.

Be the first one to see the next up-and-coming icon of K-pop!
 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)

(SBS Star)  
