[SBS Star] VIDEO: OH MY GIRL Wows the Public with Its Comeback Stage!
[SBS Star] VIDEO: OH MY GIRL Wows the Public with Its Comeback Stage!

작성 2018.09.13
[SBS Star] VIDEO: OH MY GIRL Wows the Public with Its Comeback Stage!
K-pop girl group OH MY GIRL came back to our loving arms with a complete transformation.
OH MY GIRLOn the September 12 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', OH MY GIRL amazed the crowd with the title track 'Remember Me' of its 6th mini album 'Remember Me' released on September 10.

For the past three years, OH MY GIRL mostly concentrated on depicting the romantic and soft side of a girl.
OH MY GIRLBut this time, the group shifted its gears a little and rather focused on sending a message that girls also could be tough and fierce.
OH MY GIRLThroughout the song, OH MY GIRL uses fireworks as a metaphor to stress the fact that its memories will also blossom in the sky just like fireworks.
OH MY GIRLWhilst watching OH MY GIRL's perfect metamorphosis, the word 'girl crush' springs to mind.

As the name of its title track suggests, this might be an epic opportunity to remember the name OH MY GIRL.

If you want to take a glimpse of the different side of OH MY GIRL, make sure to watch the video down below!
 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)

(SBS Star)   
