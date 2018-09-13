SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: THE BOYZ Is 'Right Here' to Show You What an Energetic Performance Is!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: THE BOYZ Is 'Right Here' to Show You What an Energetic Performance Is!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.09.13 16:44 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: THE BOYZ Is Right Here to Show You What an Energetic Performance Is!
The members of K-pop boy group THE BOYZ made the audience at 'Inkigayo' fall for their charms.

On September 9 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', THE BOYZ showed an amazing performance to two songs 'Right Here' and 'L.O.U', as if it was telling the audience to begin falling for its charms of 12 different attractive boys.

THE BOYZ released its first single album 'THE SPHERE' on September 5, and both tracks are from this album.THE BOYZBefore performing the title track, THE BOYZ performed an EDM track 'L.O.U'.

The song entertains your ears by starting with a dramatic intro then moving on to playing energetic beats.

Lyrically, it describes a person deeply in love with someone that he/she is willing to do everything for the person.
 

Next, the eagerly-anticipated title track 'Right Here' was unveiled.

This electrifying pop track seems to go perfectly well with the bright and energetic image of THE BOYZ.

It looks like THE BOYZ members have built their energy during the break that they had taken after the promotion with 'Giddy Up' in May, as the performance for 'Right Here' was so intense that the stage was about to explode.
 

Check out THE BOYZ' comeback stage full of passion and energy above!

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호