[SBS Star] VIDEO: THE BOYZ Is 'Right Here' to Show You What an Energetic Performance Is!

The members of K-pop boy group THE BOYZ made the audience at 'Inkigayo' fall for their charms.On September 9 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', THE BOYZ showed an amazing performance to two songs 'Right Here' and 'L.O.U', as if it was telling the audience to begin falling for its charms of 12 different attractive boys.THE BOYZ released its first single album 'THE SPHERE' on September 5, and both tracks are from this album.Before performing the title track, THE BOYZ performed an EDM track 'L.O.U'.The song entertains your ears by starting with a dramatic intro then moving on to playing energetic beats.Lyrically, it describes a person deeply in love with someone that he/she is willing to do everything for the person.Next, the eagerly-anticipated title track 'Right Here' was unveiled.This electrifying pop track seems to go perfectly well with the bright and energetic image of THE BOYZ.It looks like THE BOYZ members have built their energy during the break that they had taken after the promotion with 'Giddy Up' in May, as the performance for 'Right Here' was so intense that the stage was about to explode.Check out THE BOYZ' comeback stage full of passion and energy above!(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)