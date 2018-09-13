SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Rookie Group VERIVERY Finally Unveils All Seven Members!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Rookie Group VERIVERY Finally Unveils All Seven Members!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.09.13 16:06 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Rookie Group VERIVERY Finally Unveils All Seven Members!
K-pop boy group VERIVERY is finally ready to go out in the world.

On September 13, VERIVERY's management agency Jellyfish Entertainment dropped a group photo of the entire members on its social media account.

Even though the pictures of each member were revealed one by one starting from MINCHAN on September 4, this is the first time that the agency posted a group shot.

Naturally, the picture of the members showing off their boyish style in their colorful outfits arose the public's curiosity.
VERIVERYVERIVERY is Jellyfish Entertainment's third K-pop act, after previously-launched boy group VIXX and girl group gugudan.

VERIVERY has seven members in total―including DONGHEON, HOYOUNG, MINCHAN, GYEHYEON, YEONHO, YONGSEUNG, and KANGMIN.

The members demonstrated their unique style and different characters through the series of individual teaser images.

1. DONGHEON
VERIVERYVERIVERY2. HOYOUNG
VERIVERYVERIVERY3. MINCHAN
VERIVERYVERIVERY4. GYEHYEON
VERIVERYVERIVERY5. YEONHO
VERIVERYVERIVERY6. YONGSEUNG
VERIVERYVERIVERY7. KANGMIN
VERIVERYVERIVERYMeanwhile, VERIVERY is scheduled to make its debut on September 21 with Mnet's reality show 'NOW VERIVERY'.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'jellyfish_stagram' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호