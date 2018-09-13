[SBS Star] Rookie Group VERIVERY Finally Unveils All Seven Members!

K-pop boy group VERIVERY is finally ready to go out in the world.On September 13, VERIVERY's management agency Jellyfish Entertainment dropped a group photo of the entire members on its social media account.Even though the pictures of each member were revealed one by one starting from MINCHAN on September 4, this is the first time that the agency posted a group shot.Naturally, the picture of the members showing off their boyish style in their colorful outfits arose the public's curiosity.VERIVERY is Jellyfish Entertainment's third K-pop act, after previously-launched boy group VIXX and girl group gugudan.VERIVERY has seven members in total―including DONGHEON, HOYOUNG, MINCHAN, GYEHYEON, YEONHO, YONGSEUNG, and KANGMIN.The members demonstrated their unique style and different characters through the series of individual teaser images.Meanwhile, VERIVERY is scheduled to make its debut on September 21 with Mnet's reality show 'NOW VERIVERY'.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'jellyfish_stagram' Instagram)(SBS Star)