[SBS Star] CUBE Ent. Announces HyunA & E'DAWN's Departure from the Agency

K-pop artist HyunA and boy group PENTAGON's member E'DAWN ultimately parting ways with their management agency, CUBE Entertainment.On September 13, CUBE Entertainment released an official statement announcing HyunA and E'DAWN's departure from the agency.The official statement is as follows:Hello, this is CUBE Entertainment.CUBE Entertainment has officially decided to kick out our artists HyunA and E'DAWN from the agency.We have put our best efforts in working with our label artists in management through loyalty and trust in our relationship.After much discussion, we have come to the conclusion that it is not possible to rebuild the broken loyalty and trust with the two artists HyunA and E'DAWN, so their removal has been decided.We sincerely thank fans who have been with the two artists all this time. Thank you.Last month, HyunA and E'DAWN officially admitted that they are dating for two years whilst their agency denied their relationship.The consequences led to cancellations of various schedules, E'DAWN's indefinite hiatus from his group PENTAGON, and many more.