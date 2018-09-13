[SBS Star] Koo Ha Ra's Assault Allegations Against Her Boyfriend

Former member of K-pop girl group KARA/actress Koo Ha Ra is under suspicion of assaulting her boyfriend.According to Gangnam Police Station on September 13, a report was received about Koo Ha Ra physically assaulting her boyfriend at around 12:30 AM KST.Koo Ha Ra reportedly responded violently after her boyfriend, who is a hair designer, broke up with her.The police commented, "Only the report has been received at the moment, and we will schedule with the individuals for the further investigation."In response, Koo Ha Ra's agency Content Y stated, "We will release an official statement regarding the issue after checking on the details."Last week, Koo Ha Ra was involved in another malicious rumor claiming that she had attempted suicide, which turned out to be a simple visit to a hospital due to her health issues.(Credit= 'koohara__' Instagram)(SBS Star)