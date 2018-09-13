[SBS Star] Former 2NE1 Minzy & DARA Reunite and Send Love to Their Fans

Minzy and DARA, formerly of disbanded K-pop girl group 2NE1, were spotted hanging out together recently.On September 12, DARA shared a picture of herself taken with Minzy on her social media account.The picture shows Minzy and DARA wearing red outfits and sitting closely next to each other making a heart with their hands as if they are sending love to their fans.Along with the picture, DARA wrote, "Minzy is still full of energy and awesomeness. The real maknae (the youngest member of the group) & the fake maknae of 2NE1."Minzy and DARA debuted together as 2NE1 in 2009 alongside CL and Park Bom, and became one of the most popular girl groups of all time; topping various music charts with its tracks including 'FIRE', 'I AM THE BEST', and many more.In 2016, however, the four members decided to go their own ways, which disappointed a great number of fans around the world.This picture of Minzy and DARA has brought a smile to fans, as it seemed like they are continuing their years long friendship well despite the group's disbandment and their 10-year age gap.Meanwhile, Minzy successfully finished performing at the opening of the UAAP Season 81 in Manila on September 8, and DARA is scheduled to attend a grand opening event of a fashion brand in Taipei on September 13.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'daraxxi' Instagram, YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)