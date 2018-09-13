[SBS Star] BTS to Collaborate with AKB48 Producer!

K-pop boy group BTS and Japanese girl group AKB48's producer Akimoto Yasushi are working on a new song together.On September 13, Japanese daily sports paper Nikkan Sports reported that Akimoto Yasushi will write the lyrics of BTS' new Japanese track 'Bird'.BTS is scheduled to release its new Japanese single 'Bird/FAKE LOVE/Airplane pt.2' on November 7, with 'Bird' as the title track.Also, BTS will hold a handshake event on November 17 in Kanto and November 18 in Kansai.But before the event, there will be another opportunity to meet BTS in person because BTS is throwing its concert 'LOVE YOURSELF ~JAPAN EDITION' on November 13 and 14 at Tokyo Dome, Tokyo.The secret behind Akimoto Yasushi and BTS' surprise collaboration was BTS' producer Bang Shi-hyuk.It turns out that Bang Shi-hyuk, who was a fan of Akimoto Yasushi and already had a connection with him, pursaded him to come on board.Meanwhile, BTS topped Japan's Oricon Albums Chart and Oricon Digital Chart at the same time with its repackaged album 'LOVE YOURSELF 結 Answer' released on August 24.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Yonhap News Agency, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)