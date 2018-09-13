[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS Shows Off Its Incredible Talent on 'America's Got Talent'!

#BTSonAGT just happened and my wig is snatched! @BTS_twt is taking over the world!!! pic.twitter.com/8KGjObcTQ4 — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) 2018년 9월 13일

Ok I’ll stop fangirling for @BTS_twt but first this pic...and more on my instagram tomorrow! #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/cBwaraZ4vT — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) May 21, 2018

K-pop boy group BTS has dominated 'America's Got Talent' with its amazing performance.On September 12 (local time), NBC's popular talent show competition 'America's Got Talent' posted a video of BTS performing on the show, which just had been broadcast on television.In the video, BTS is seen powerfully performing its latest title track 'IDOL', making the audience jump up and down in excitement.It certainly looks like BTS' passion and energy were successfully delivered to the audience and viewers.Tyra Banks, one of the hosts of the show, also shared this video on her social media account and wrote, "BTS on 'America's Got Talent' just happened and my wig is snatched! BTS is taking over the world!"Ever since it was announced that BTS was going to be making an appearance on 'America's Got Talent', Tyra Banks has been eager to meet BTS.On her social media account, she continuously shared messages such as, "BTS are already legends, smizing masters, fierce and fine fellas, wig snatchers, enormously talented, genuinely kind, sexy, and the biggest boy band on the planet.", "I'm really hoping that RM doesn't take a pee pee break again and miss our photo!", referring to the time when she missed the opportunity to take a photo with RM at the Billboard Music Awards in May as he went to the restroom.This time, Tyra Banks and RM managed to take a photo, and all seven members of BTS and Tyra also stood for a photo to remember the unforgettable moment.Meanwhile, BTS is scheduled to hold its concert tour in the U.S. until the beginning of October.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'tyrabanks' Twitter, 'America's Got Talent' YouTube)(SBS Star)