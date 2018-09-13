SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS Shows Off Its Incredible Talent on 'America's Got Talent'!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS Shows Off Its Incredible Talent on 'America's Got Talent'!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.09.13 10:38 수정 2018.09.13 10:45 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS Shows Off Its Incredible Talent on Americas Got Talent!
K-pop boy group BTS has dominated 'America's Got Talent' with its amazing performance.

On September 12 (local time), NBC's popular talent show competition 'America's Got Talent' posted a video of BTS performing on the show, which just had been broadcast on television.
 

In the video, BTS is seen powerfully performing its latest title track 'IDOL', making the audience jump up and down in excitement.

It certainly looks like BTS' passion and energy were successfully delivered to the audience and viewers.

Tyra Banks, one of the hosts of the show, also shared this video on her social media account and wrote, "BTS on 'America's Got Talent' just happened and my wig is snatched! BTS is taking over the world!"
 
Ever since it was announced that BTS was going to be making an appearance on 'America's Got Talent', Tyra Banks has been eager to meet BTS.

On her social media account, she continuously shared messages such as, "BTS are already legends, smizing masters, fierce and fine fellas, wig snatchers, enormously talented, genuinely kind, sexy, and the biggest boy band on the planet.", "I'm really hoping that RM doesn't take a pee pee break again and miss our photo!", referring to the time when she missed the opportunity to take a photo with RM at the Billboard Music Awards in May as he went to the restroom.
 
This time, Tyra Banks and RM managed to take a photo, and all seven members of BTS and Tyra also stood for a photo to remember the unforgettable moment.BTSBTSMeanwhile, BTS is scheduled to hold its concert tour in the U.S. until the beginning of October.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'tyrabanks' Twitter, 'America's Got Talent' YouTube)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호