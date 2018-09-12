SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BLACKPINK to Throw Its First Domestic Concert
작성 2018.09.12 18:37
K-pop girl group BLACKPINK will hold its first exclusive concert in Korea this November.
BLACKPINKAccording to the BLACKPINK's management agency YG Entertainment on September 12, the group will throw its first concert 'BLACKPINK 2018 TOUR 'IN YOUR AREA' SEOUL X BC CARD' on November 10 and 11 at KSPO DOME (Olympic Gymnastics Arena), Seoul.
BLACKPINKThis is the group's first domestic concert after securing its position as one of the top K-pop artists with the track 'DDU-DU DDU-DU', 'BOOMBAYAH', 'WHISTLE', and 'AS IF IT'S YOUR LAST'.

The fact that BLACKPINK chose one of the biggest stadiums in the country as the group's concert venue is garnering a lot of attention.
BLACKPINKAlso, this concert has so much more meaning than just a concert because this would be the group's first opportunity to greet the fans in person after officially establishing its fan club 'BLINK'.
BLACKPINKThe agency commented, "The members are pitching their own ideas and doing their best to take part in the planning process. The title of the concert 'IN YOUR AREA' was also the girls' idea. BLACKPINK is truly pouring its passion and energy into this."

Meanwhile, the tickets for the concert will be available on Auction Ticket starting from September 18 to 19 but the fan club members can purchase the pre-sale tickets on September 14.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'blackpinkofficial' Instagram, YG Entertainment)

(SBS Star)    
