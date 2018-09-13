[SBS Star] VIDEO: 100% Wants to Steal Your 'Heart'!

K-pop boy group 100% has successfully stolen the hearts of its fans with the group's new track.On September 9 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', 100% performed to its latest track 'Heart'.'Heart' is the title track of the group's fifth mini album 'Shine' released on September 5.The song is a tropical dance track, a new type of genre for 100% that it has never tried in the past.Although the song gives off completely different vibes from the group's past songs, 100% members showed a flawless performance as if they have always known the most excellent ways to pull it off.After seeing 100%'s confident dance moves and expressive vocals, we can definitely say that 100% knows how to steal its fans' hearts.Now, are you ready to get your 'Heart' stolen by 100%?(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)